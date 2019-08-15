Queen Musical Will Rock North America

The hit Queen musical "We Will Rock You" is set to be performed in various cities across the U.S. and Canada starting next month with the launch a North American tour.

Producers Annerin Theatricals have also announced the cast for the upcoming tour which will include Trevor Coll as Galileo, Keri Kelly as Scaramouche, Krystle Chance as Killer Queen, Alysse Ernewein as Oz, Brian Christensen as Brit, Kyle Gruninger as Khashoggi, and Kevin Doe as Buddy.

The tour is scheduled to begin on September 3rd in Winnipeg, MB. At the Centennial Concert Hall and dates have been announced through February 8th in Toronto, ONT at the Meridian Hall.

"Annerin is proud to be able to produce WE WILL ROCK YOU, and we are obviously lucky with our timing," says Jeff Parry, President Annerin Theatricals. "This is a show I have wanted to produce since I first saw it in London. My vision was to be able to produce it in such a way that it plays in soft-seaters as well as cut-down arenas.

"I thought that Queen's musical was for everyone and not just the typical Broadway crowd, therefore we're producing it in a way that can accommodate most buildings and audiences that want to experience the music of Queen in a uniquely theatrical manner." See the announced dates below:

Tue 9/3 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Wed 9/4 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Thu 9/5 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Fri 9/6 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Sat 9/7 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Sun 9/8 Winnipeg, MB. Centennial Concert Hall

Wed 9/11 Moorhead, MN Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

Thu 9/12 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Fri 9/13 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Sat 9/14 Prior Lake, MN Mystic Lake Casino

Sun 9/15 Cedar Falls, IA Gallagher Bluedorn

Tue 9/17 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theatre

Wed 9/18 Champaign, IL State Farm Theatre

Thu 9/19 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Fri 9/20 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre

Sat 9/21 St. Charles, MO The Family Arena

Sun 9/22 Sioux City, IA Orpheum Theatre

Tue 9/24 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

Wed 9/25 Bozeman, MT Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Thu 9/26 Missoula, MT Adams Center

Fri 9/27 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena Boise

Sat 9/28 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center for the Arts

Mon 9/30 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

Tue 10/1 Federal Way, WA Federal Way PAEC

Wed 10/2 Salem, OR Historic Elsinore Theatre

Fri 10/4 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Sat 10/5 Las Vegas, NV The Orleans Hotel & Casino

Sun 10/6 Bakersfield, CA Fox Theater

Tue 10/8 Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre

Wed 10/9 San Jose, CA Center for the Performing Arts

Thu 10/10 Fresno, CA Warnors Center

Fri 10/11 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater

Sat 10/12 Indio, CA Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Sun 10/13 Chandler, AZ Chandler Centre

Mon 10/14 Prescott Valley, AZ Prescott Valley Events Center

Wed 10/16 Denver, CO Buell Theatre

Fri 10/18 Tulsa, OK Paradise Cove Margaritaville Casino

Sat 10/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre

Sun 10/20 Enid, OK Stride Bank Center

Mon 10/21 Wichita Falls, TX Wichita Falls Events Center

Tue 10/22 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Thu 10/24 Cedar Park, TX H-E-B Center Cedar Park

Fri 10/25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre

Sat 10/26 McAllen, TX McAllen PAC

Sun 10/27 Sugar Land, TX Smart Financial Center

Mon 10/28 Jackson, MS Thalia Mara Hall

Tue 10/29 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Wed 10/30 Birmingham, AL Alabama Theatre

Sat 11/2 Wilmington, NC Wilson Center (two shows: 2pm and 7:30pm)

Sun 11/3 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Mon 11/4 St. Petersburg, FL The Mahaffey Theater

Wed 11/6 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Thu 11/7 Raleigh, NC Raleigh Memorial Auditorium

Fri 11/8 Ocean City, MD Ocean City Performing Arts Center

Sat 11/9 Petersburg, VA VSU Multipurpose Center

Sun 11/10 Allentown, PA PPL Center

Tue 11/12 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor

Wed 11/13 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass

Thu 11/14 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Fri 11/15 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat 11/16 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (2pm and 8pm)

Sun 11/17 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden (2pm and 8pm)

Tue 11/19 Rochester, NY Kodak Center Theatre

Wed 11/20 Lorain, OH Lorain Palace Theatre

Thu 11/21 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Fri 11/22 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sat 11/23 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino

Sun 11/24 Van Wert, OH Niswonger Performing Arts Centre

Tue 11/26 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

Wed 11/27 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

Fri 11/29 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor Casino

Sat 11/30 Windsor, ONT. Caesars Windsor Casino (2pm and 8pm)

Fri 12/27 Calgary, AB. Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sat 12/28 Calgary, AB. Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (2pm and 8pm)

Mon 12/30 Edmonton, AB. Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Tue 12/31 Edmonton, AB. Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (2pm)

Fri 1/3/20 Penticton, BC. South Okanagan Events Centre

Sat 1/4/20 Abbotsford, BC. Abbotsford Centre

Fri 1/10/20 Vancouver, BC. Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri 1/11/20 Vancouver, BC. Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Fri 2/7/20 Toronto, ONT. Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre)

Sat 2/8/20 Toronto, ONT. Meridian Hall (formerly Sony Centre, 2pm)





