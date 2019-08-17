.

The Darkness Release 'Heart Explodes' Lyric Video

The Darkness

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming a lyric video for "Heart Explodes", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Easter Is Cancelled," will be released digitally and via standard CD, digipak CD with bonus tracks, gatefold LP, limited-edition color vinyl gatefold LP and cassette on October 4th.

"It's about the despair of change. Having to reappraise your life and what you're holding on to," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "It's like that feeling when you just want to go for a swim and keep going. Wanting to be enveloped by something that will gradually pull you down. If you really, really want to survive that process, you can. We've all been there - people who say they haven't are lying."

"The difference between The Darkness sadness and other bands' sadness is that we don't wallow in it," adds guitarist Dan Hawkins "Even when it's sad, there's a playfulness to it."

Produced by the guitarist, the band's sixth record marks the follow-up to 2017's "Pinewood Smile", which was a Top 10 project in their native UK. Watch the video here.

