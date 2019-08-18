Tool Frontman Received Death Threats Over Album

Tool drummer Danny Carey says that frontman Maynard James Keenan received death threats from fans angry about the long delay of the group's new album "Fear Inoculum".

Carey revealed to Metal Hammer (via UCR) "I felt bad for [Keenan]. He even told me he was getting death threats from these idiots out there.

They just have no idea what our work ethic is. These things don't happen, man. There's no other record that's going to sound like this Tool record. What you hear is what you get, and what you get is what it takes to get it done. And it's not an easy process."

Justin Chancellor also discussed the delay, "Sometimes I thought we were nearly there. We'd written an album or we had some songs that were cool, and then we'd dump the whole lot and start again. It was devastating."





