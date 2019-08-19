.

Duane Allman's 'Layla' Guitar Fetches Record Breaking Amount

08-19-2019
Allman

(hennemusic) A 1957 gold-topped Les Paul guitar famously played by Duane Allman on Eric Clapton's 1970 classic, "Layla", was sold in a recent auction for a record-breaking $1.25 million.

According to The Macon Telegraph, the instrument had been on display at the Allman Brothers Band's museum, The Big House, in Macon until last week. "It was the first time that a refinished guitar sold for that much money," says Richard Brent, director of The Big House "I don't think anybody expected that. ... The history of it is what sold it."

Prior to guesting with Clapton on the classic track from Derek and the Dominos' "Layla And Other Assorted Love Songs" collection, Duane played the guitar on the first two Allman Brothers records - 1969's self-titled debut and 1970's "Idlewild South" - and on "Loan Me A Dime" with Boz Scaggs.

Brent explains that the man who bought the guitar at the auction is a collector from out of town who wants to remain anonymous, but has agreed to share it with the museum every other six months.

"It will be coming back to The Big House in late November," adds Brent. "We couldn't ask for more than that." Read more and listen to "Layla" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


