.

Old Dominion Stream New Song And Announce Album

08-19-2019
Old Dominion

Old Dominion have announced that they will be releasing their new self-titled studio album on October 25th and have shared one of the tracks "My Heart Is A Bar".

The album follows their ACM Album Of The Year winning effort "Happy Endings" and they coproduced it with their longtime collaborator Shane McAnally.

Matthew Ramsey had this to say about the new track, "'My Heart Is A Bar' might be the loneliest sing-along of all time. It's a song about feeling alone, and used, and pissed off at love to the point of throwing up your hands and saying, 'Screw this!'

"That's a feeling a lot of people can identify with. It's lonely and liberating at the same time. That's why we decided to treat this like a big, barroom sing-along so we can all sing and say 'Screw this!' together!" Listen to it here


