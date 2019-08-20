Third Eye Blind Announce Fall Tour

Third Eye Blind have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Screamer", which will hit stores on October 18th.

The band will also be playing both weekends of the Austin City Limits Festival on October 6th and 11th and will kick off their tour on November 8th in Hampton Beach, NH at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.

The album will feature the band's collaborations with Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Ryan Olson of Marijuana Death Squad and Poliça, and the Billy Corgan.

Frontman Stephan Jenkins had this to say, "We have always been so insular and on Screamer we adopted an open door policy -- come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us."

He added, "It's an incredible feeling to be in a good rock band. The gift that's been given to me is that people view my music as enlivening them." See the tour dates below:

Nov 8 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Nov 9 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino - Xcite Center

Nov 11 Richmond, VA The National

Nov 12 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

Nov 14 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live

Nov 15 Tallahassee, FL Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park

Nov 16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

Nov 17 Coconut Creek, FL Seminole Casino Coconut Creek - The Pavilion

Nov 19 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre

Nov 21 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Nov 22 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center

Nov 23 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater

Nov 24 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Events Center

Nov 26 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre

Nov 27 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Nov 29 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino

Nov 30 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre





