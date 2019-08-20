.

Third Eye Blind Announce Fall Tour

08-20-2019
Third Eye Blind

Third Eye Blind have announced that they will be launching a U.S. tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Screamer", which will hit stores on October 18th.

The band will also be playing both weekends of the Austin City Limits Festival on October 6th and 11th and will kick off their tour on November 8th in Hampton Beach, NH at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom.

The album will feature the band's collaborations with Alexis Krauss of Sleigh Bells, Ryan Olson of Marijuana Death Squad and Poliça, and the Billy Corgan.

Frontman Stephan Jenkins had this to say, "We have always been so insular and on Screamer we adopted an open door policy -- come in, be musical, and follow the song where it takes us."

He added, "It's an incredible feeling to be in a good rock band. The gift that's been given to me is that people view my music as enlivening them." See the tour dates below:

Nov 8 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Nov 9 Bensalem, PA Parx Casino - Xcite Center
Nov 11 Richmond, VA The National
Nov 12 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
Nov 14 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
Nov 15 Tallahassee, FL Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park
Nov 16 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
Nov 17 Coconut Creek, FL Seminole Casino Coconut Creek - The Pavilion
Nov 19 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre
Nov 21 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live
Nov 22 Rockford, IL Coronado Performing Arts Center
Nov 23 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theater
Nov 24 St. Paul, MN Myth Live Events Center
Nov 26 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
Nov 27 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Nov 29 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino
Nov 30 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre


