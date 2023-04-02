Third Eye Blind Shares Live Video of 'Funeral Singers' By Califone

(Kid Logic) Third Eye Blind is sharing a live version of "Funeral Singers" from their upcoming concert film, Live at Red Rocks, recorded June 27, 2022. The band is on tour now in the US and Canada in support of their latest albums, Our Bande Apart (2021) and Unplugged (2022).
"During the pandemic my musical tastes changed pretty radically," says Stephan Jenkins. "I found myself responding to music that spoke to isolation and singularity of that moment. I thought Sylvan Esso's version of "Funeral Singers" was so spot on to the condition of people losing their ability for connection, that they wrote it specifically to reflect their pandemic experience. So it went onto my lockdown playlist. The pulsing cadence of the vocal put a whole different rhythm for it in my head. One that I can only describe as a healthy dose of Judas Priest!"
He adds, "My hope is it's one of these unique songs that inspires more renditions like Sylvan Esso's and ours." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:
April 3 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace
April 5 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live
April 6 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre
April 7 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center
April 8 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts
April 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
April 12 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre
April 14 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort
April 15 Pala, CA Pala Casino Spa Resort
May 17 Canyonville, OR Seven Feathers
June 10 Durant, OK The Grand Theater
June 16 Edmonton, CAN Soundtrack Music Festival
June 28 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair 2023
July 29 Toronto, CAN Toronto's Festival of Beer
September 30 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair 2023
September 29 Ocean City, MD Oceans Calling 2023
