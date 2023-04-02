Third Eye Blind Shares Live Video of 'Funeral Singers' By Califone

Video still

(Kid Logic) Third Eye Blind is sharing a live version of "Funeral Singers" from their upcoming concert film, Live at Red Rocks, recorded June 27, 2022. The band is on tour now in the US and Canada in support of their latest albums, Our Bande Apart (2021) and Unplugged (2022).

"During the pandemic my musical tastes changed pretty radically," says Stephan Jenkins. "I found myself responding to music that spoke to isolation and singularity of that moment. I thought Sylvan Esso's version of "Funeral Singers" was so spot on to the condition of people losing their ability for connection, that they wrote it specifically to reflect their pandemic experience. So it went onto my lockdown playlist. The pulsing cadence of the vocal put a whole different rhythm for it in my head. One that I can only describe as a healthy dose of Judas Priest!"

He adds, "My hope is it's one of these unique songs that inspires more renditions like Sylvan Esso's and ours." Watch the video and see the tour dates below:

April 3 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace

April 5 Fayetteville, AR JJ's Live

April 6 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre

April 7 Cheyenne, WY Cheyenne Civic Center

April 8 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts

April 11 Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

April 12 Tucson, AZ Rialto Theatre

April 14 Lincoln, CA Thunder Valley Casino Resort

April 15 Pala, CA Pala Casino Spa Resort

May 17 Canyonville, OR Seven Feathers

June 10 Durant, OK The Grand Theater

June 16 Edmonton, CAN Soundtrack Music Festival

June 28 Columbus, OH Ohio State Fair 2023

July 29 Toronto, CAN Toronto's Festival of Beer

September 30 Puyallup, WA Washington State Fair 2023

September 29 Ocean City, MD Oceans Calling 2023

