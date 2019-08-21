.

Bruce Springsteen Shares Trailer For Western Stars Doc

Bruce Springsteen

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen is streaming a video trailer as the first preview of "Western Stars", a documentary film project that serves as a companion to his latest album of the same name.

The New Jersey rocker's directorial debut - alongside longtime collaborator Thom Zimny - sees Springsteen perform all 13 songs on the record, backed up by a band and a full orchestra, under the cathedral ceiling of his historic nearly 100-year-old barn.

Springsteen's first studio album in five years, "Western Stars" marks a departure for the singer/songwriter while still drawing on his roots. Touching on themes of love and loss, loneliness and family and the inexorable passage of time, the documentary film evokes the American West while weaving archival footage and Springsteen's personal narration with song to tell the story of Western Stars.

Springsteen will premiere the project at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next month. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


