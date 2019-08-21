.

Iron Maiden Celebrate Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden are on currently playing dates on a North American tour, and the band members can be seen in a new video sharing their thoughts on returning to the road for the continuation of The Legacy Of The Beast series.

"This is part two of Legacy," says bassist Steve Harris. "We did Europe, obviously, last year and so this time we come to this side of the pond and show what we can do with the show."

"It's fantastic," raves guitarist Dave Murray. "We're several dates into the tour and we're having a blast; every show has been fantastic - the crowds, especially, have been wonderful.

"The vibe here is very electric but that transfers all the way across the rest of the USA and everywhere we play, really. The fans come down and we connect and there's a great vibe and atmosphere."

"I don't think the US had any clue how good this tour was until we turned up," adds singer Bruce Dickinson.

Iron Maiden opened the 2019 series in Sunrise, FL on July 18; the trek will see the group perform in several cities that they haven't visited in years - including Portland, OR where they last played in 1987 and Hartford, CT, where they last hit in 2005 - and many other places not visited since the Maiden England 2012/13 Tour. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


