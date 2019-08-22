.

King Diamond Launching North American Tour

King Diamond

King Diamond has announced that he will be launching a North American headlining tour this November that will feature support from Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats and Idle Hands.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on November 2nd in Dallas, TX at the Bomb Factory and will be concluding on December 4th in Phoenix, AZ at Comerica.

King Diamond had this to say about the trek, "Watch out North America, we are coming for you this Winter. I'm very proud to bring two special and amazing guests to you. Their names are Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats, plus Idle Hands. Make an appointment now... kingdiamondcoven.com."

Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats said, "As the long nights draw in and the temperatures drop, I can't think of a better artist to creep around North America with than the legendary King Diamond. You'll all be in for a treat...See you there!"

Idle Hands added, "Touring with the iconic King Diamond is nothing short of a dream and we are excited to make it a reality." See the dates below:

11/02/2019 Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX
11/04/2019 Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA
11/05/2019 Dr. Phillips Center - Orlando, FL
11/07/2019 Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY
11/08/2019 The Palladium - Worcester, MA
11/10/2019 The Tower Theater - Philadelphia, PA
11/11/2019 The Lyric - Baltimore, MD
11/12/2019 M-Telus - Montreal, QC
11/14/2019 The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
11/15/2019 The Agora Theatre - Cleveland, OH
11/16/2019 The Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY
11/18/2019 The Riviera - Chicago, IL
11/19/2019 Palace Theater - Minneapolis, MN
11/22/2019 The Fillmore - Denver, CO
11/23/2019 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT
11/25/2019 The Paramount - Seattle, WA
11/26/2019 The Schnitzer - Portland, OR
11/27/2019 The Queen Elizabeth - Vancouver, BC
11/29/2019 The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
12/01/2019 The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA
12/02/2019 Magnolia - San Diego, CA
12/03/2019 The Grove Of Anaheim - Anaheim, CA
12/04/2019 Comerica - Phoenix, AZ


