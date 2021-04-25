King Diamond's Abigail Being Turned Into Graphic Novel

The story of King Diamond's classic 1987 concept album, "Abigail", is being adapted for a new graphic novel that will be released in various edition this October by Z2 Comics.
King Diamond has teamed up with writer Dan Watters and artist Damien Worm to bring the story to comic form. He had this to say, "A graphic novel based on one of my stories is a dream come true for me.
"Working with a company like Z2 and the writer Dan Watters, and the graphic artist Damien Worm, is making this project the highest class one could wish for.
"Not just our own fans, but any fan of the horror genre, will enjoy the darkness and creepiness of this project. I simply can't wait to personally be able to present this to you once we get closer to Halloween. Abigail has risen again."
Publisher Josh Frankel added, "King Diamond is as his name would imply, heavy metal royalty, and we are all his servants. I couldn't be more honored to reward fans of comics and heavy music with what will most likely be one of the highlights of the year, and a high watermark for Z2's direct artist collaborations overall."
The graphic novel will be released in standard softcover and hardcover editions in comic shops and bookstores and special deluxe and super deluxe editions are available for pre-order now exclusively through the Z2 website. Find more details here.
