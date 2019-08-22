Singled Out: Helsingland Underground's Carnival Beyond The Hills

Helsingland Underground are gearing up to release their fifth album "A Hundred Years Is Nothing" and to celebrate we asked Charlie Granberg to tell us about the single "Carnival Beyond The Hills". Here is the story:

The lyrics is me trying to understand or perhaps even explain myself. My overall look upon having been thrown into this life, into these times, upon this planet.

I have always seen life itself as totally pointless. Like a book with all blank pages. It's like one big joke. Totally empty. First you're not alive for millions of years, then you live for a small blip of time, and then you go back to being dead for millions of years.

So, what you need to do, or at least what I need to do, in order to feel at least some kind of meaning, you have to fill every single one of these pointless white pages with something. I choose to fill them with art and music. Others might fill them with inventions, movie scripts, how to get rich, things they wanna build, ideas on how to save the planet or whatever. But for me it's always been all about art and music. If I wouldn't have those two things in my life, I would have been dead already. Or at least really unhappy.

I have always had this weird feeling that there is something better waiting around the corner. Where I will meet my flock of people. Where greed don't rule and were people are being genuinely nice to each other. Like a carnival beyond these hills of bullsh*t we're facing all the time. So far I haven't found it. The closest thing is being in this band I guess. I can really be myself with those guys.

I wrote the music on my old sh*tty acoustic guitar. And then I started to play around with all these retro synths, like minimoog and stuff. And the song kinda evolved from there.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





Related Stories

More Helsingland Underground News

Share this article



