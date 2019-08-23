.

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

08-23-2019
Duff McKagan

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan has taken on the frontman role with his solo album "Tenderness," and he says that he learned a lot about fronting a band from Axl Rose on their massive reunion tour.

Duff's new album was a collaboration with Shooter Jennings and they have been out on the road promoting the effort. McKagan was asked in an interview what it has been like to transition to taking center stage from his bass player role in Guns N' Roses.

He responded, "It's just different things, really. With my band Loaded we did three records, we toured the world and I was the frontman for that band and played guitar, so it is something I'm used to.

"But it's different being a frontman and I have really learned a lot from doing that huge tour with Guns. Axl just totally commands the stage and he also paces himself vocally.

"I think by seeing how comfortable he is on stage, I think that has really helped. Axl just doesn't sweat the small stuff, which I tend to do. I worry over every last word.

"But being a bass player is really more my thing and I suppose what I am known for. And when I'm doing that with Guns I'm in attack mode, constantly.


