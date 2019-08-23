Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Long Road (Dead Man's Dream)

Cory M. Coons recently released his new album "The Long Road Home" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the single "Long Road (Dead Man's Dream)". Here is the story:

My latest single "Long Road (Dead Man's Dream) is a very energetic, upbeat "rocker'' of a track, as it builds into the verses and chorus. I think it's really simply, a driving rock tune... You can feel some tension there, but yet it is also very driving at the same time. It was created and molded over a period of time, originally written here at home.

I think it gives you an idea, or could be a metaphor for the fast pace of getting ahead, or "Driving" that road of progress... How society seems to rush to move forward in the world, and in life. It also maybe tells a bit of a story of being a little rugged and worn down from the road, without a final destination in mind? There may be a hint of the art of buying and selling in there a little as well. ;) Who knows... I like to leave a mystery there for the listener to find... ;)

The original bed tracks were recorded in Vancouver WA, in early March, 2017 with some overdubs added later from back home here in Ontario, and ideas sent back and forth to my producer Ron Nevison. Then mixed in early 2018 at Ron's home in Oregon. He added some really cool effects in the mixing stage, like the Guitar "Leslie" effect on the intro of this song... So that was cool and somewhat unique I thought for these days, which maybe we don't hear as much of anymore, bringing back a bit of that classic rock style of sound and instrumentation to the fold! And also the cool use of layering keyboards underneath the mix to add to, but not interfere with the "Wall of Guitars" on this record, as he called it. ;)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!





