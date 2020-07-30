Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Good Times Gone

Cory M. Coons recently released his latest single "Good Times Bad" (from his 33.3" EP) and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

If feel this song touches on the current times and our state of being... It's the "Quality" of Life vs. Quantity in many ways, as quoted from the song's lyrics: "It's the Life in your days, not the length of our stay"... Words that were warmly inspired by the late Billy Graham.

I also like to think it is very reflective of better days gone by, while also awakening the spirit inside us to new beginnings or a "re-birth".

The track features amazing melodic lead guitar by my long time friend and collaborator Marc D. Muir (engineering and production genius behind his own "Muir's Music Manor" in Cornwall, ON), the wonderfully talented Gospel Award winning Nashville Performer Chris Golden, (son of William Lee Golden) on Mandolin, Scott Savage (former touring drummer with "Jars Of Clay") on percussion/drums, and Ben Travis (Studio owner and producer at "Two Cats Music") just outside of Nashville TN, where the track was mostly recorded and mixed. Ben also performed Bass and Hammond Organ on the song, plus one more from my new Ep "33.3", set for release on July 6th, 2020.

I am hopeful that a song like this can put a positive and uplifting spin on our world today and lend a helping hand for more peace and harmony for everyone. =)

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below





Related Stories

Singled Out: Cory M. Coons' Long Road (Dead Man's Dream)

More Cory M. Coons News



