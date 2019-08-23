.

Umphrey's McGee Launching Their Own Music Festival

08-23-2019
Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee have announced that they will be launching their very own music festival this fall that will feature four sets from the band.

The inaugural Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival will be taking place at the Charleston Woodlands in Charleston, SC on November 8th and 9th.

In addition to Umphrey's McGee's four sets, the event will also feature performances from Big Something, CBDB, Empire Strikes Brass, Heather Gillis Band, Manic Focus, Runaway Gin, Spafford, Sunsquabi, The Movement, theNEWDEAL, Voodoo Visionary, and Zach Deputy, plus more artists that still to be announced.

The band's manager Vince Iwinski had this to say, "Umphrey's McGee is thrilled to call Charleston our 2nd home ever since Ryan Stasik, our bassist, & I moved here in 2013."

Stasik added, "We have actively been looking for a good home for an Umphrey's anchored festival and when I first stepped foot on the grounds of Charleston Woodlands, I knew we had found it.

This festival will offer the perfect combination of aesthetics; incredible natural beauty and top-notch rock show production. Every time we step on stage in Charleston, there's a strong energy in the air. Seeing family and all the CHS fans out there is truly special, we look forward to taking it to the next level this November."


Related Stories


Umphrey's McGee Launching Their Own Music Festival

Umphrey's McGee Streaming New Song 'Looks'

More Umphrey's McGee News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online- Slipknot And Behemoth Announce 2020 Tour- Matt And Kim Star Injured On Stage- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

advertisement


Latest News
Lost Lemmy Kilmister Duet Ballad Streaming Online

Slipknot And Behemoth Announce 2020 Tour

Matt And Kim Star Injured On Stage

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Rammstein and Metallica Get Mashed With Beyonce

Def Leppard Guitarist Addresses New Album Rumor

Black Stone Cherry Release 'Me And The Devil Blues' Video

Umphrey's McGee Launching Their Own Music Festival



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.