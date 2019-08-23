Umphrey's McGee Launching Their Own Music Festival

Umphrey's McGee have announced that they will be launching their very own music festival this fall that will feature four sets from the band.

The inaugural Woodlands Fall Music & Arts Festival will be taking place at the Charleston Woodlands in Charleston, SC on November 8th and 9th.

In addition to Umphrey's McGee's four sets, the event will also feature performances from Big Something, CBDB, Empire Strikes Brass, Heather Gillis Band, Manic Focus, Runaway Gin, Spafford, Sunsquabi, The Movement, theNEWDEAL, Voodoo Visionary, and Zach Deputy, plus more artists that still to be announced.

The band's manager Vince Iwinski had this to say, "Umphrey's McGee is thrilled to call Charleston our 2nd home ever since Ryan Stasik, our bassist, & I moved here in 2013."

Stasik added, "We have actively been looking for a good home for an Umphrey's anchored festival and when I first stepped foot on the grounds of Charleston Woodlands, I knew we had found it.

This festival will offer the perfect combination of aesthetics; incredible natural beauty and top-notch rock show production. Every time we step on stage in Charleston, there's a strong energy in the air. Seeing family and all the CHS fans out there is truly special, we look forward to taking it to the next level this November."





