Umphrey's McGee Release Studio Version Of 'Ride On Pony'

K. Wiggins | 12-12-2019

Umphrey's McGee

Umphrey's McGee have just released a studio version of their longtime concert favorite "Ride On Pony", which they first revealed live in April of 2009.

Guitarist Jake Cinninger had this to say about the track, "This song goes back almost to pre-adolescence. It harkens back to the days of those mixed-up feelings and trying to cut loose, a teenage daydream." Opening with a beautiful juxtaposition of strummed acoustic guitar and big, dirty power chords, "Ride On Pony" settles into a familiar 6/8 time feel, with tastefully picked guitar flourishes playing counterpoint to each heartfelt line of the lyric.

"The bridge brings a more familiar Umphrey's McGee dual-guitar attack, satisfying even their oldest of fans before settling back into the last verse and chorus.

"It's all real...no joke, about the feel of being a teenager. We tried to recapture some of those magical years gone past for everyone that listens." Listen to the song here.


