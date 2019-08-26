.

Social Distortion Announce 40th Anniversary Event

08-26-2019
Social Distortion

So Cal punk icons Social Distortion have announced that they will be playing a star-studded 40th anniversary concert on their home turf of Orange County this Rocktober.

Dubbed, "Sounds From Behind The Orange Curtain, 40 Years of Social Distortion," the special event will be taking place on October 26th at FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine, Ca.

In addition to Social D, the event will feature performance from Joan Jett, The Distillers, The Kills, Frank Turner, Eagles Of Death Metal, The Black Lips, Plague Vender, Bully and Mannequin Pussy. with performances by; Social Distortion,

Mike Ness had this to say, "Sending out an invitation to everyone to join us and share in the celebration of our 40 year Anniversary. We have picked some of our favorite bands for a spectacular bill. We couldn't have done it without our fans so thank you!"


