Bowling For Soup Share Cover Of Social Distortion Classic

Bowling For Soup have released the latest track in their cover-tunes series and this time the band takes on the classic Social Distortion song "When The Angels Sing".

Frontman Jaret Reddick had this to say, "July 2019, we began trying to release a cover song each month. That became a more difficult task than we imagined, due mostly to having the time AFTER recording the songs to properly get them released.

"Anyhoo, we have each picked songs at this point...Credit for this one goes to Chris, but there is no denying our shared love for the band Social Distortion!

S"ocial Distortion...What can you REALLY say about a band that pretty much sets itself apart from every other band and genre in the world. Little bit o'this..Little bit o'that...But tough as hell!!

"Mike Ness is the epitome of "cool," and his songs sincerely never age...Nor does HE for that matter. Anytime you cover a song from musical royalty, you take a chance. But we took a stab at 'When the Angels Sing', and I think we did it justice." Check out the cover below:





