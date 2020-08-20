Social Distortion, Lagwagon Lead Steve Soto Tribute Event

Social Distortion, Lagwagon, and Death By Stereo lead the lineup for a special livestream tribute concert tribute to Steve Soto (Adolescents, Agent Orange and Manic Hispanic.)

The special event will be taking place at Social Sanctuary this Sunday, August 22nd beginning at 5PM and will also feature Elvis Cortez (Left Alone, The Transplants), Bad Cop Bad Cop, Swingin' Utters, Joyride and surprise guests.

The bands be performing songs that were written by Soto with proceeds benefiting NITO - National Independent Talent Organization and Save Our Stages- National Independent Venue Association (NIVA).

Promoter Cathy Mason had this to say, "I really want everybody that's been hit by this to be taken care of. We've lost all of our income, we lost everything we've known about our lives.

"If I can help anyone pay their rent for the month, it will make a difference. Now is the time we really should be taking care of each other." Find more details and tickets here.





