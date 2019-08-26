Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Sonata Arctica have released a music video for their new song "Cold". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Talviyo (Winter Night)" (out September 6th).

Henrik 'Henkka' Klingenberg had this to say, "It's been a while since we released the first single ' A Little Less Understanding' from our upcoming album Talviyoand now it's time to reveal the next piece in the puzzle.

"This single 'Cold' is also our first music video from the album, with more to follow later on. We filmed the video in Tampere with the amazing Patric Ullaeus and we had a blast once again. Just 2 more weeks until the whole album is out, meanwhile enjoy this treat. Cheers!" Watch the video here.





Related Stories

Witherfall Joining Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures Tour

More Sonata Arctica News

Share this article



