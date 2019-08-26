.

Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

08-26-2019
Sonata Arctica

Sonata Arctica have released a music video for their new song "Cold". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Talviyo (Winter Night)" (out September 6th).

Henrik 'Henkka' Klingenberg had this to say, "It's been a while since we released the first single ' A Little Less Understanding' from our upcoming album Talviyoand now it's time to reveal the next piece in the puzzle.

"This single 'Cold' is also our first music video from the album, with more to follow later on. We filmed the video in Tampere with the amazing Patric Ullaeus and we had a blast once again. Just 2 more weeks until the whole album is out, meanwhile enjoy this treat. Cheers!" Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Witherfall Joining Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures Tour

More Sonata Arctica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival- Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By Kruise Fest- Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept- Oz Fox- more


Reviews
Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival

Morbid Angel Announce USA Sickness Tour

Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By KISS Kruise Fest

Social Distortion Announce 40th Anniversary Event

65daysofstatic Release 'trackerplatz' Video

Sonata Arctica Release 'Cold' Video

Sammy Hagar Made A Movie About Album Concept

Stryper Guitarist Oz Fox's Tumors Have Grown



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.