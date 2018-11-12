News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Witherfall Joining Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures Tour

11-12-2018
Witherfall

Witherfall have announced that they have been named special guest on Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures tour which will be hitting Europe next spring.

The trek will mark the band's first tour in Europe and they are embarking on the trek in support of their recently released sophomore album "A Prelude To Sorrow".

They had this to say, "We are extremely pleased to finally announce our first European tour as support for the enigmatic Sonata Arctica. As with everything else Witherfall, this one will be a bit different.

"This tour will be featuring a special acoustic set to coincide with Sonata Arctica's stripped down theme. There will be many surprises in store to make this a memorable tour.

"It is with pleasure that we can come bring 'A Prelude to Sorrow' and 'Nocturnes and Requiems' to the European audiences in this unique way.

Acoustic Adventures Dates
13.03. N Oslo - Parkteatret
14.03. S Stockholm - Södra Teatern
15.03. S Malmö - Palladium
16.03. D Hamburg - Fabrik
17.03. NL Eindhoven - Effenaar
19.03. UK London - Islington Assembly Hall
20.03. NL Haarlem - Patronaat
21.03. D Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal
22.03. F Paris - Le Trabendo
23.03. F Lyon - Ninkasi Kao
24.03. I Mailand - Teatro Dal Verme
26.03. CH Pratteln - Z7
27.03. D Nürnberg - Hirsch
28.03. CZ Prag - Roxy
29.03. D Stuttgart - Im Wizemann (Club)
30.03. D Bochum - Christuskirche


