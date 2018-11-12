Witherfall Joining Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures Tour

Witherfall have announced that they have been named special guest on Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures tour which will be hitting Europe next spring.

The trek will mark the band's first tour in Europe and they are embarking on the trek in support of their recently released sophomore album "A Prelude To Sorrow".

They had this to say, "We are extremely pleased to finally announce our first European tour as support for the enigmatic Sonata Arctica. As with everything else Witherfall, this one will be a bit different.

"This tour will be featuring a special acoustic set to coincide with Sonata Arctica's stripped down theme. There will be many surprises in store to make this a memorable tour.

"It is with pleasure that we can come bring 'A Prelude to Sorrow' and 'Nocturnes and Requiems' to the European audiences in this unique way.



Acoustic Adventures Dates

13.03. N Oslo - Parkteatret

14.03. S Stockholm - Södra Teatern

15.03. S Malmö - Palladium

16.03. D Hamburg - Fabrik

17.03. NL Eindhoven - Effenaar

19.03. UK London - Islington Assembly Hall

20.03. NL Haarlem - Patronaat

21.03. D Aschaffenburg - Colos-Saal

22.03. F Paris - Le Trabendo

23.03. F Lyon - Ninkasi Kao

24.03. I Mailand - Teatro Dal Verme

26.03. CH Pratteln - Z7

27.03. D Nürnberg - Hirsch

28.03. CZ Prag - Roxy

29.03. D Stuttgart - Im Wizemann (Club)

30.03. D Bochum - Christuskirche





Related Stories

More Witherfall News

Share this article



