Sonata Arctica Unplug 'I Have A Right'

Keavin Wiggins | 08-14-2022

Sonata Arctica have shared a lyric video for the new acoustic version of their song "I Have A Right," which comes from their forthcoming album "Like Acoustic Adventures - Volume Two".

Henrik "Henkka" Klingenberg had this to say, "We first released 'I Have A Right' as a single ten years ago, lifted from the Stones Grow Her Name album.

"Since then, the song has been a mainstay in our live sets and now with the Acoustic Adventures tours and albums, we feel that the song has revived itself and the new recording turned out quite different from the original.

"It was hard to pick out singles for the Acoustic Adventures albums, but I guess we'll have to start somewhere, right? Check it out and there'll be more stuff coming out shortly. Cheers!"

Like the first volume the new album was recorded and produced by Mikko Tegelman alongside the band at Studio57 in Finland while the cover artwork was designed by Janne Pitkanen.

Acoustic Adventures - Volume Two will be hitting stores on September 30th. Watch the lyric video below:

