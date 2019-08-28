David Ellefson Inks Former Megadeth Bandmate Chris Poland

Megadeth's David Ellefson has signed his former bandmate Chris Poland to the relaunched Combat Records and will be releasing a deluxe edition of the former Megadeth guitarist's debut solo album.

Poland released "Return To Metalopolis" in 1990, his first release after leaving Megadeth in 1987. The new deluxe reissue will hit stores on November 22nd in various formats including 2CD, digitally, cassette and a limited edition 2 disc vinyl LP version.

The reissue will feature the original album remastered along with bonus material including live tracks from the "Return to Metalopolis Live" release, as well as three brand new tracks that Poland recorded this year with Carlos Cruz and Chase Bryant of Warbringer.

Chris had this to say, "I was out of Megadeth, and went through rehab and had gotten clean. I had no gear, and I wasn't even sure if I wanted to ever play guitar again. Friends started bringing me gear; guitars, amps, pedals, telling me, 'you have to play again.'

"So, I started playing. Andy Sommers, Megadeth's agent, heard I was clean and doing well, and the Circle Jerks needed a bassist, so I toured with them for over a year, playing bass. And while I was doing that, I was in the back of a 16-passenger van, writing the songs that would become Return to Metalopolis."

"I didn't have a drummer, so I asked my brother Mark to play on it. I said, 'We're gonna make a record, and I need you to play drums.' He agreed, and we started doing demos. Janie Hoffman shopped it and we got a really good deal with Capitol Records, but shortly after we did the deal, for whatever reason, we get a call from the A&R guy who says they can't do the deal on Capitol, but they offered me a deal on Enigma. So that's where it came out.

"I just feel like it's timeless. I don't listen to it and think that it's some dated 80's bullsh*t. It's not like that for me. Of course, I'm super close to it, and I love it, but I really feel like it has held up well."





