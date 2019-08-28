.

Leprous Announce New Album 'Pitfalls'

08-28-2019
Leprous

Leprous have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "Pitfalls", on October 25th in various formats including standard CD, as well as a limited Mediabook CD with two bonus tracks, Gatefold 2LP on 180gr. vinyl (on black vinyl and various limited colored editions) with the album on CD as bonus and an etching on the D-Side.

Einar Solberg had this to say, "We're incredibly proud to announce "Pitfalls"! It's the album no-one is expecting from Leprous. When you think you know where it's headed, you'll realize that you're wrong. It's not only by far the biggest production and musical departure we've done, but the also most personal and honest.

"The album has been written through one of my toughest years, where I struggled with depression and anxiety. No filters, no metaphors, just the truth. They say that writing music is therapeutic. but I would say that it's an understatement.

"For me Pitfalls is the result of 1,5 years of learning how to get through the dark tunnel. The music has been my torch."


