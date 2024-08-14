Watch Leprous' 'Like A Sunken Ship' Video

Norwegian rockers Leprous are streaming the Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed video for their brand new song "Like A Sunken Ship", which is the third and final single/video for their forthcoming eight studio album: Melodies Of Atonement (Aug. 30, InsideOutMusic).
Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem). The artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostariz.
The band's North American Melodies of Atonement tour begins on Sept. 4. A line-up change was recently announced with the bill now featuring The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die (Sept. 4 to 15), Earthside (Sept. 18 to Oct. 5), and Fight The Fight (all dates). Tickets are available now via Leprous.net/tours.
Melodies of Atonement 2024 Tour:
September 4 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl
September 5 Atlanta, GA Progpower USA
September 6 Charlotte, NC The Underground
September 7 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
September 8 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre
September 10 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
September 11 Toronto, ON The Opera House
September 12 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre
September 13 New York, NY Webster Hall
September 14 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair
September 15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
September 17 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot Ballroom
September 18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues
September 19 Chicago, IL Metro
September 20 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
September 21 Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
September 23 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
September 24 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
September 26 San Francisco, CA August Hall
September 27 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
September 28 Mesa, AZ The Nile Theatre Underground
September 30 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
October 1 Austin, TX Mohawk
October 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
October 4 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live
October 5 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution
Australian tour dates (with Coheed and Cambria, Periphery, and more):
November 2 Brisbane, AU Fortitude Music Hall
November 9 Melbourne, AU PICA
November 10 Sydney, AU Hordern Pavilion
An Exclusive Evening with Leprous:
January 16 Madrid, ES Music Station
January 17 Paris, FR Salle de Pleyel
January 31 London, UK O2 Forum
February 1 Warsaw, PL Progresja
February 7 Tilburg, NL Poppodium 013
February 8 Köln, DE Carlswerk
February 15 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene
