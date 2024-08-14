Watch Leprous' 'Like A Sunken Ship' Video

Norwegian rockers Leprous are streaming the Dariusz Szermanowicz-directed video for their brand new song "Like A Sunken Ship", which is the third and final single/video for their forthcoming eight studio album: Melodies Of Atonement (Aug. 30, InsideOutMusic).

Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem). The artwork is based on photography by John Dolan with design by Ritxi Ostariz.

The band's North American Melodies of Atonement tour begins on Sept. 4. A line-up change was recently announced with the bill now featuring The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die (Sept. 4 to 15), Earthside (Sept. 18 to Oct. 5), and Fight The Fight (all dates). Tickets are available now via Leprous.net/tours.

Melodies of Atonement 2024 Tour:

September 4 Nashville, TN Eastside Bowl

September 5 Atlanta, GA Progpower USA

September 6 Charlotte, NC The Underground

September 7 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!

September 8 McKees Rocks, PA Roxian Theatre

September 10 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

September 11 Toronto, ON The Opera House

September 12 Montreal, QC Beanfield Theatre

September 13 New York, NY Webster Hall

September 14 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair

September 15 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

September 17 Pontiac, MI The Crofoot Ballroom

September 18 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

September 19 Chicago, IL Metro

September 20 Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

September 21 Minneapolis, MN The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

September 23 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

September 24 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell

September 26 San Francisco, CA August Hall

September 27 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

September 28 Mesa, AZ The Nile Theatre Underground

September 30 Dallas, TX Granada Theater

October 1 Austin, TX Mohawk

October 2 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

October 4 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

October 5 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Revolution

Australian tour dates (with Coheed and Cambria, Periphery, and more):

November 2 Brisbane, AU Fortitude Music Hall

November 9 Melbourne, AU PICA

November 10 Sydney, AU Hordern Pavilion

An Exclusive Evening with Leprous:

January 16 Madrid, ES Music Station

January 17 Paris, FR Salle de Pleyel

January 31 London, UK O2 Forum

February 1 Warsaw, PL Progresja

February 7 Tilburg, NL Poppodium 013

February 8 Köln, DE Carlswerk

February 15 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene

Related Stories

Monuments Go On 'Indefinite Hiatus' For Health Reasons

Leprous Added As Headliner For RADAR Festival

News > Leprous