Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album

Slipknot may have just released their hit new album "We Are Not Your Kind" but that does not mean that frontman Corey Taylor isn't looking ahead to what is next.

Taylor, who also fronts Stone Sour, discussed his plans to work on a new solo album and launch a supporting tour after Slipknot completes the promotion cycle for their chart-topping album, in an interview with SiriusXM.

He said, "I'm actually giving serious thought to doing a solo album and a solo run. Obviously, it's not going to happen for a while. I'm actually giving you the exclusive, because I haven't told anybody that I was going to do that.

"It's something that I didn't even consider for a long time until people just kept beating me up about it, asking me when I was going to do it. The more they kept asking, the more I kept thinking about it, and the more I was like, 'You know what? If I don't do it now, I'm never going to do it.'

"So, yeah, probably 2021. I'm actually putting a band together. I've already told the guys in Stone Sour and Slipknot that I'm doing it, just out of respect.

"I'm going to start working on a solo album. That's all I'll give you for now. But, yeah, that's the plan as of right now."





