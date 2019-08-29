.

Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

08-29-2019
Dave Grohl

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has addressed the rumors that he is making a guest appearance on the Queens Of The Stone Age's next studio album.

The speculations began after ZZ Top icon Billy Gibbons told Eonmusic, "Just one month ago, I was making a record with Queens Of The Stone Age. Dave Grohl was also taking part."

Grohl was asked about the comments by NME and set the record straight that he and QOTSA's Josh Homme have simply been hanging out together.

Dave said, "I'm not on the new Queens record. You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That's it. Let me tell you, it's a fun morning. We've done it more than a few times and it's pretty f***ing great.

"I wish I was on the new Queens album. I f***ing love playing with Josh. He's one of my best friends, but at the moment, it's just motorcycles and waffles."


Related Stories


Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

Dave Grohl Was Terrified Of Nirvana Festival Performance

Dave Grohl Says Them Crooked Vultures Still A Band

Dave Grohl Helps Rock Van Halen Tribute On TV

Dave Grohl Surgery Behind Foo Fighters Postponements

Corey Taylor, Dave Grohl and Rex Brown Lead Dimebash Lineup

Dave Grohl Falls Off Stage During Foo Fighters Concert

Dave Grohl May Release Nirvana Rock Hall Club Reunion Show 2018 In Review

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Almost Broke His Leg Onstage Again 2018 In Review

More Dave Grohl News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more


Reviews
On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

advertisement


Latest News
Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit

Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies

Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

Disturbed Release 'Inside The Fire' 360 Video

Killswitch Engage Celebrate Chart Success Of 'Atonement'

KISS Share Blood Spitting Video From Recent Show

Liam Gallagher Looks Back With 'One Of Us' Video

Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell Gets Signature Holy Diver Les Paul



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.