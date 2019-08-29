Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has addressed the rumors that he is making a guest appearance on the Queens Of The Stone Age's next studio album.

The speculations began after ZZ Top icon Billy Gibbons told Eonmusic, "Just one month ago, I was making a record with Queens Of The Stone Age. Dave Grohl was also taking part."

Grohl was asked about the comments by NME and set the record straight that he and QOTSA's Josh Homme have simply been hanging out together.

Dave said, "I'm not on the new Queens record. You know what Josh and I have been doing together? Riding motorcycles and eating waffles. That's it. Let me tell you, it's a fun morning. We've done it more than a few times and it's pretty f***ing great.

"I wish I was on the new Queens album. I f***ing love playing with Josh. He's one of my best friends, but at the moment, it's just motorcycles and waffles."





