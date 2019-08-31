As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

As I Lay Dying continue to prep fans for the release of their new album "Shaped By Fire" on September 20th and this week they shared the story behind the single and video "My Own Grave".

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso had this to say about the song, "'My Own Grave' feels like a really special song for us considering we hadn't put out any material in seven years.

"We knew that we had to put out something that could stand alone because it actually was standing alone, being just a single as opposed to a whole album that was backing it up.

"There's a pretty conscious effort amongst all of us to include kind of all the elements that define our sound with every instrument." Watch the behind the scenes video clip here.





