As I Lay Dying Release First New Single in Five Years 'Burden'

As I Lay Dying have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Burden", which is the first new music from the group in five years, and they will be celebrating their return with the launch of a European headline tour this fall.
Napalm Record sent over these details: Well into their two-decade career and with seven albums under their belt, the Grammy nominated five piece metalcore unit is back with a bludgeoning, unmissable new anthem, "Burden", out now via Napalm Records. Premiering with a high energy music video, "Burden" boasts gripping energy, charging in with the band's trademark breakneck intensity, soaring choruses and ingenious guitar soloing.
This track is just a taste of what's to come from the band's next official release, and further bolsters the proven line-up of vocalist Tim Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso alongside recent newcomers Ryan Neff, Nick Pierce and Ken Susi. "Burden" was co-produced by Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Aaron Chaparian and mastered by Ted Jensen.
Phil Sgrosso says about the track and video: "It's a pretty special moment for us to finally share some new music! 'Burden' was originally inspired by a guitar melody I wrote years ago on an old demo, thinking that it was lost for good in the demo abyss. It wasn't until Tim dug it up and was inspired to shape a new song idea for it. The collaboration process with our co-producer Hiram Hernandez and new members brought new life to not only the song but the band as a whole, as we faced this new creative chapter together. Musically, we feel that 'Burden' represents a familiar part of our melodic history combined with a modern sense of energy and aggression. We really pushed ourselves to expand our musical capabilities in every department. We look forward to the addition of 'Burden' into our live show as well as introducing more music we've been working hard on over the past few years. Stay tuned.
It was a phenomenal experience working with Tom Flynn on the video for 'Burden'. We were fans of his creative approach to modern music videos and could sense his high level of enthusiasm to deliver a video that would match the intensity of the song. He completely knocked it out of the park capturing the band performance and shaping a captivating concept which we will expand further into the release of our second single release..."
The track release coincides with today's announcement of AS I LAY DYING's 2024 European headline tour, beginning this fall! The "Through Storms Ahead Tour" kicks off on November 15, 2024 in Würzburg, Germany and will trek through several more countries such as France, Italy, Spain, Poland, Sweden and Norway, coming to an end on December 15 in Oberhausen, Germany. The tour will feature support from Caliban, Decapitated and Left to Suffer. Tickets for this unrelenting line-up go on sale this Friday, May 24 at 11:00AM CET - don't miss your chance to witness these unforgettable performances.
Sgrosso adds about the European tour: "Europe has become a second home to us so we always look forward to returning for a 'go big and go hard' headline tour. Traveling alongside us will be Germany's very own Caliban, Poland's finest death metal legends Decapitated, and the pummeling Left to Suffer. Each show will be a night to celebrate heavy music with the fans, let's make it a memorable one together."
HROUGH STORMS AHEAD EUROPE 2024
AS I LAY DYING
w/ Caliban, Decapitated, Left to Suffer
15.11.24 Würzburg, Germany @ Posthalle
16.11.24 Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu
18.11.24 Gothenburg, Sweden @ Film Studios
19.11.24 Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
21.11.24 Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo
23.11.24 Stockholm,Sweden @ Fallan
24.11.24 Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
25.11.24 Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys
26.11.24 Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
27.11.24 Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
28.11.24 Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
29.11.24 Munich, Germany @ Zenith
30.11.24 Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
01.12.24 Rome, Italy @ Orion
03.12.24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Xtra
04.12.24 Lyon, France @ Transbordeur
05.12.24 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
06.12.24 Madrid, Spain @ Riviera
08.12.24 Paris, France @ Trianon
09.12.24 Saarbrücken, Germany @ E-Werk
10.12.24 Brussels, Belgium @ AB
11.12.24 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
13.12.24 Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
14.12.24 Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
15.12.24 Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle
As I Lay Dying Moving Forward Without Jordan Mancino
As I Lay Dying Share Live 'My Own Grave' Video
As I Lay Dying's Nick Hipa Returns With Mire
Sites and Sounds: The Big Easy Cruise: A Feast of Louisiana Music and Food
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
As I Lay Dying Release First New Single in Five Years 'Burden'
Hoobastank's 'The Reason' Passes 1 Billion Streams On Spotify
Billy Morrison Recruits Joe Manganiello For 'It's Come To This' Video
The Devil Wears Prada Team With LOLO For 'Reasons' Rework
Violent Femmes Expand Special Tour Featuring First Two Albums
Royale Lynn Honors First Responders With Danny Worsnop Collab 'Death Wish'
Joe Ely Announces New Album With Bruce Springsteen Collaboration
Singled Out: June Body's Take Our Time Back