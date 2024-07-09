As I Lay Dying Unleash 'The Cave We Fear To Enter' Video

As I Lay Dying are celebrating tonight's launch of their U.S. headline tour with the release of their brand new single and video "The Cave We Fear To Enter", which is the follow-up to their first new song in five years "Burden".
Freeman Promotions sent over the following details: The lyrical concept behind "The Cave We Fear To Enter" began with an idea from bass player/vocalist Ryan Neff, inspiring vocalist Tim Lambesis to develop the lyrical message further. The balladic track begins pensively before charging into an emotive melodic metalcore opus. Like "Burden", the new track was co-produced by guitarist Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Aaron Chaparian and mastered by Ted Jensen.
Frontman Tim Lambesis offers about the lyrical process behind "The Cave We Fear To Enter": "This is the first time I've written lyrics based on an idea started by someone else in the band. Sometimes, when we try out different melodies, we'll temporarily use words that just happen to fit as a placeholder. But in this song, Ryan chose words that he felt represented what he had been processing leading up to the demo. It felt right for me leave that therapeutic expression in place. So, when I took over, the imagery of a cave where you face your fears came to mind. While I only know a little of Joseph Campbell's work, the imagery brought to mind a quote of his that I remembered and used for inspiration as well."
Guitarist Phil Sgrosso chimes in on the development of the song musically and working with video director Tom Flynn again: "'The Cave We Fear To Enter' may be one of our most adventurous songs to date. We broke out of a lot of old habits and formulaic moves to create something that touches on a lot of emotional elements we haven't explored so deeply before. From its inception, it was instantly a favorite for all of us.
"We really enjoyed collaborating with Tom Flynn on the video to combine the storylines between 'Burden' and 'The Cave We Fear to Enter', continuing the journey of the character through new environments and circumstances. It was a lot of fun to take new creative risks to tell this story visually alongside the somber and uplifting nature of the song."
USA SUMMER 2024
AS I LAY DYING
w/ Chelsea Grin, Entheos
07/09/24: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
07/10/24: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/12/24: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
07/13/24: Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre
07/14/24: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
07/15/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/16/24: Denver, CO @ Summit
07/17/24: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
07/19/24: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
07/20/24: Mansfield, OH @ INKcarceration
07/21/24: Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues
07/23/24: Albany, NY @ Empire Live
07/24/24: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
07/25/24: Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of The Livings Arts
07/26/24: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
07/27/24: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
07/29/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
07/30/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
07/31/24: St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing
08/02/24: Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
08/03/24: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
08/04/24: San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
08/06/24: Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
08/07/24: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/08/24: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
08/09/24: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
08/10/24: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
USA Festival Date:
09/22/24: Worcester, MA @ New England Hardcore & Metal Fest
THROUGH STORMS AHEAD EUROPE 2024
AS I LAY DYING
w/ Caliban, Decapitated, Left to Suffer
11/15/24: Würzburg, Germany @ Posthalle
11/16/24: Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu
11/18/24: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Film Studios
11/19/24: Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller
11/21/24: Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo
11/23/24: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan
11/24/24: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio
11/25/24: Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Halle
11/26/24: Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
11/27/24: Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra
11/28/24: Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
11/29/24: Munich, Germany @ Zenith
11/30/24: Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
12/01/24: Rome, Italy @ Orion
12/03/24: Zürich, Switzerland @ Xtra
12/04/24: Lyon, France @ Transbordeur
12/05/24: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
12/06/24: Madrid, Spain @ Riviera
12/08/24: Paris, France @ Trianon
12/09/24: Saarbrücken, Germany @ E-Werk
12/10/24: Brussels, Belgium @ AB
12/11/24: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
12/13/24: Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
12/14/24: Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee
12/15/24: Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle
(Caliban & Decapitated to rotate depending on market)
