As I Lay Dying Unleash 'The Cave We Fear To Enter' Video

As I Lay Dying are celebrating tonight's launch of their U.S. headline tour with the release of their brand new single and video "The Cave We Fear To Enter", which is the follow-up to their first new song in five years "Burden".

Freeman Promotions sent over the following details: The lyrical concept behind "The Cave We Fear To Enter" began with an idea from bass player/vocalist Ryan Neff, inspiring vocalist Tim Lambesis to develop the lyrical message further. The balladic track begins pensively before charging into an emotive melodic metalcore opus. Like "Burden", the new track was co-produced by guitarist Phil Sgrosso and Hiram Hernandez, mixed by Aaron Chaparian and mastered by Ted Jensen.

Frontman Tim Lambesis offers about the lyrical process behind "The Cave We Fear To Enter": "This is the first time I've written lyrics based on an idea started by someone else in the band. Sometimes, when we try out different melodies, we'll temporarily use words that just happen to fit as a placeholder. But in this song, Ryan chose words that he felt represented what he had been processing leading up to the demo. It felt right for me leave that therapeutic expression in place. So, when I took over, the imagery of a cave where you face your fears came to mind. While I only know a little of Joseph Campbell's work, the imagery brought to mind a quote of his that I remembered and used for inspiration as well."

Guitarist Phil Sgrosso chimes in on the development of the song musically and working with video director Tom Flynn again: "'The Cave We Fear To Enter' may be one of our most adventurous songs to date. We broke out of a lot of old habits and formulaic moves to create something that touches on a lot of emotional elements we haven't explored so deeply before. From its inception, it was instantly a favorite for all of us.

"We really enjoyed collaborating with Tom Flynn on the video to combine the storylines between 'Burden' and 'The Cave We Fear to Enter', continuing the journey of the character through new environments and circumstances. It was a lot of fun to take new creative risks to tell this story visually alongside the somber and uplifting nature of the song."

USA SUMMER 2024

AS I LAY DYING

w/ Chelsea Grin, Entheos

07/09/24: Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

07/10/24: Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

07/12/24: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

07/13/24: Tacoma, WA @ Temple Theatre

07/14/24: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

07/15/24: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/16/24: Denver, CO @ Summit

07/17/24: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

07/19/24: Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

07/20/24: Mansfield, OH @ INKcarceration

07/21/24: Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues

07/23/24: Albany, NY @ Empire Live

07/24/24: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

07/25/24: Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of The Livings Arts

07/26/24: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

07/27/24: Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

07/29/24: Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

07/30/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

07/31/24: St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing

08/02/24: Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

08/03/24: Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

08/04/24: San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

08/06/24: Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

08/07/24: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/08/24: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

08/09/24: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

08/10/24: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

USA Festival Date:

09/22/24: Worcester, MA @ New England Hardcore & Metal Fest

THROUGH STORMS AHEAD EUROPE 2024

AS I LAY DYING

w/ Caliban, Decapitated, Left to Suffer

11/15/24: Würzburg, Germany @ Posthalle

11/16/24: Prague, Czech Republic @ Sasazu

11/18/24: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Film Studios

11/19/24: Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller

11/21/24: Helsinki, Finland @ Kulttuuritalo

11/23/24: Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

11/24/24: Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio

11/25/24: Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Halle

11/26/24: Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

11/27/24: Budapest, Hungary @ Barba Negra

11/28/24: Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

11/29/24: Munich, Germany @ Zenith

11/30/24: Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

12/01/24: Rome, Italy @ Orion

12/03/24: Zürich, Switzerland @ Xtra

12/04/24: Lyon, France @ Transbordeur

12/05/24: Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

12/06/24: Madrid, Spain @ Riviera

12/08/24: Paris, France @ Trianon

12/09/24: Saarbrücken, Germany @ E-Werk

12/10/24: Brussels, Belgium @ AB

12/11/24: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

12/13/24: Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena

12/14/24: Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

12/15/24: Oberhausen, Germany @ Turbinenhalle

(Caliban & Decapitated to rotate depending on market)

