Tool Announce North American Tour

Tool celebrated the release of their long awaited new studio album "Fear Inoculum" by announcing the dates for a North American tour to promote the effort.

The band released their first new album in 13 years on Friday and also revealed the six-week tour across the United States and Canada that will kick off with an appearance at this year's Aftershock Festival.

The annual music event will take place on October 13th in Sacramento, Ca and the band will be on the road until November 25th where they will wrap up the trek in Washington, DC at the Capitol One Arena.

The public tickets on sale will begin September 6th at 10 am local time. See the dates below:

October 13 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival

October 15 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

October 18 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

October 20 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

October 21 Los Angeles, CA Staples Center

October 23 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena

October 25 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

October 27 Houston, TX Toyota Center

October 29 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

October 31 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

November 2 Indianapolis, IN Banker's Life Fieldhouse

November 3 Chicago, IL United Center

November 5 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

November 6 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

November 8 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

November 9 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

November 11 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 12 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

November 14 Boston, MA TD Garden

November 16 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

November 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

November 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclay's Center

November 21 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Casino Arena

November 22 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

November 24 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

November 25 Washington, DC Capitol One Arena





