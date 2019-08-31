News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album (Week in Review)

.
Gregg Rolie

Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Neal Schon leads the special guests featured on former Journey and Santana singer Gregg Rolie's first new full-length studio album in 18 years "Sonic Ranch".

Rolie will be releasing the new album on October 11th and Schon appears on two tracks, "Breaking My Heart" and "Lift Me Up". Steve Lukather also guest of two songs, "They Want It All" and "Give Me Tomorrow",

Gregg is backed on the album by another Santana album Michael Shrieve on drums, and Alphonso Johnson played bass. Rolie had this to say, "I'm pretty fortunate to have such good friends who are also some of the best musicians on earth.

"These songs mean a lot to me, and I'm very proud to be putting them out. To have such amazing players helping me to make them a reality is an amazing thing. The album wouldn't have turned out so well without them."

He also explained the long delay in putting out a new record, "I didn't plan on taking so long to record a new album. The simple fact is, I've been working. I've been writing songs over the years, and we recorded half of them by 2013.

"Then I got busy touring with Ringo, and I took part in the Santana reunion, 'Santana IV'. Everything took time. Finally, when 'Santana IV' was done, I could get back to finishing the record."

Rolie is giving fans an early taste with a stream of the first single "What About Love". He had this to say about the track, "The song inspired by Ringo Starr and his message of peace and love.

"I had started writing it, and I would and play around with it at soundchecks with Ringo. It sounded really good, so I took it home, found the bassline, and [Gregg's son] Sean produced and engineered it.

"There's 15 lead vocals on it. Sean played the guitar solo and said, 'It's a little out of tune.' I said, 'It's perfectly out of tune. Let's go!' He's such a great player." Listen to the track here. - here.

More Gregg Rolie News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert- Tool Announce North American Tour- King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- Alice In Chains' William DuVall- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'- Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'- Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set- Guns N' Roses- more

Rolling Stones Do Tour Debut Of Classic Hit- Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies- Dave Grohl Addresses Queens Rumors- Disturbed Release 360 Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Having Worst Year Of His Life- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Asked About K.K. Downing Reunion- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Looking Ahead To New Solo Album- AC/DC- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Tool Announce North American Tour

King's X Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

Alice In Chains' William DuVall Unplugging For Solo Tour

Senses Fail Release 'Bastard Son' Video

As I Lay Dying Share Story Behind 'My Own Grave'

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Singled Out: Imperium Dekadenz's Frozen in Time

Hurricane Forces Rolling Stones To Move Up Concert

AC/DC Frontman Turned Weatherman For 'Hell's Bells'

Angels & Airwaves Stream New Song 'Kiss & Tell'

Pink Floyd Releasing Massive 16-Disc Box Set

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Sammy Hagar Feels Spoiled By Freedom

Gibson Releasing Limited Edition Chris Cornell Guitar

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Metallica Share Video From Moscow Concert

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live 2019

On The Record: Parliament- Anthony Rogers

Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Sites and Sounds: Red Bull 'Dance Your Style' U.S. Finals

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

Collective Soul Live In Phoenix

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Live from Celebrity Theatre: Upcoming Shows From Ringo, Jeff Beck, Toto and More

Queen + Adam Lambert Pure Majesty Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.