Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup
Organizers have announced that Shinedown, 311 and Weezer have been selected as the headline acts for next year's installment of the SandJam.
The third annual event will be taking place on April 24th through 26th at Panama City Beach, Florida's M.B. Miller Pier featuring over 20 artists performing on two stages on the beach.
The festival will also feature Rival Sons, The Struts, Judah & the Lion, AJR, Skillet, Manchester Orchestra, Lovelytheband, Sir Sly, White Reaper, Dorothy, The Hip Abduction, The Steel Woods, Magic City Hippies, Devon Gilfillian, Strand of Oaks, Sweet Lizzy Project, Heritage, Oliver Hazard, Sleepwalkers and Bones Owens.
"To be able to hit the ground running with a lineup like this is incredible," said SandJam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "The headliners alone have over 12 million social media followers, so we're anticipating thousands of avid fans heading to PCB in April."
Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup
Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour
Iron Maiden Experience Was Life-Changing For Shinedown
Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective
Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'
Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg
Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour
Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video
Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall
Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video