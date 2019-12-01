.

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

William Lee | 12-01-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Shinedown

Organizers have announced that Shinedown, 311 and Weezer have been selected as the headline acts for next year's installment of the SandJam.

The third annual event will be taking place on April 24th through 26th at Panama City Beach, Florida's M.B. Miller Pier featuring over 20 artists performing on two stages on the beach.

The festival will also feature Rival Sons, The Struts, Judah & the Lion, AJR, Skillet, Manchester Orchestra, Lovelytheband, Sir Sly, White Reaper, Dorothy, The Hip Abduction, The Steel Woods, Magic City Hippies, Devon Gilfillian, Strand of Oaks, Sweet Lizzy Project, Heritage, Oliver Hazard, Sleepwalkers and Bones Owens.

"To be able to hit the ground running with a lineup like this is incredible," said SandJam Executive Producer Rendy Lovelady. "The headliners alone have over 12 million social media followers, so we're anticipating thousands of avid fans heading to PCB in April."


Related Stories


Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Iron Maiden Experience Was Life-Changing For Shinedown

Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

Shinedown Release 'The Human Radio' Video

More Shinedown News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety- Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen- Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour- Judas Priest- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Caught In The Act: Cherie Currie and Brie Darling Live In Chicago

Holiday Gift Guide: Metallica Watch and More

MorleyView Lee Aaron

Ronnie Wood With His Wild Five - Mad Lad: A Live Tribute to Chuck Berry

advertisement


Latest News
Slipknot and Evanescence Cancel Knotfest Mexico Sets For Safety

Randy Rhoads Music Gear Stolen

Slayer Play Final Show Of Their Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Haven't Ruled Out Reunion For Rock Hall Induction

Sebastian Bach Disowns Forever Wild Live Album

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

Kreator Preview London Apocalypticon

Delain Announce New Album 'Apocalypse & Chill'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.