.

Sammy Hagar Reveals Downside To Van Halen's Success

William Lee | 12-03-2019

Van Halen

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar recently discussed what he saw as the positives aspects as well as downside to the band's massive success during his time as their singer.

Hagar discussed the issue during his appearance at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles las month. He said, "I think I saw rock 'n' roll fame and stardom on the highest level. We were probably top three biggest bands in the world, and we made so much money and had all that success and fame, and I saw how drugs and alcohol abuse can take anyone down.

"What I really learned was that when you have the freedom to have anything you want whenever you want it, that's when you've got to really be careful.

"That's what I got out of the whole thing other than great music, and I love those guys still. I wish we could be friends, but unfortunately, we can't. I don't know why, but we just can't seem to... it's just some kind of a rub.

"It's really weird, because Mike and I don't have it, but Ed and Al, they can fight like cats and dogs. You get in there and try to break it up, and you end up getting in a fight with one of them.

"It's like, 'Hey, man, I'm just trying to get you guys separated.' They're really tight - they're really close, and [it's] hard to break that through. I can say that I really learned that that's when you need control the most, when you have the opportunity to have anything you want whenever you want it."


