Eddie Van Halen Made It Effortless To Create For Sammy

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar says that writing music with Eddie Van Halen was almost effortless because he felt so inspired by what the iconic guitarist was creating.

Hagar made the comments when he was asked during an appearance at the Grammy Museum last month what he brought to the groups that he has worked with.

Sammy says that it was his quickness if coming up with his parts. He said of Van Halen, "Eddie would play me something that would just make my brain and my emotions come apart, and I could write almost effortlessly. The songs spoke to me.

"I remember once on 'OU812', I was coming down to start the record. Al and Ed picked me up in a car and they said, 'Hey, check this out, something we put together last night,' and they played the keyboard part to 'When It's Love', just [Eddie] and Al.

"I immediately said, 'How do I know when it's love?' Instantly, it just said it to me. By the time we got to the studio, I'd finished the song. It was done. If you touch my heart and my emotions, I'm [fast]."





