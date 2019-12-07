Iron Maiden Icon Paul Di'Anno Almost Died

Former Iron Maiden singer Paul Di'Anno revealed that he almost died four years ago while discussing the health issues that have forced him to performing sitting down at recent concerts.

Di'Anno, who fronted the legendary metal band for their self-titled debut and sophomore album "Killers", explained the health issues and brush with death to Mariska.

"I nearly died four years ago. I had sepsis in Argentina. I was very, very sick. I just about made it home to England and then straight to hospital. I've been in and out of the hospital for four years now. I had operations done on both legs.

He then shared that he has been unable to "walk for four years. It's been very, very tough for me at the moment. Because of the sepsis, I keep getting infections, so they can't do the operations on my legs and stuff like that when they want to do them. And it's been very difficult.

"At the moment, I've only got one knee. The other knee has been taken out, but there's no new knee put in, so it's been a cement thing. But I wanna play, obviously, but I can't do that until I'm fixed.

I haven't stopped playing music, and I've got no plans to retire, I wanna keep playing, but I need to get well."





