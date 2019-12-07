New AC/DC Album Speculation Fueled By Peers

Rumors that AC/DC have reformed with Brian Johnson back as lead vocalist and they will be releasing a new album have be fueled by new comments from Behemoth frontman Nergal and Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider.

It is unclear if the comments from either frontman came from direct knowledge of what it happening in the AC/DC camp or if they were sharing the rumors that the band had been recording using some tracks from late guitarist Malcolm Young.

Snider engaged in a Twitter exchange with a fan who asked him if one of the members was sick and Dee responded and eluded that Phil Rudd is also involved.

Dee tweeted, "He died. RIP Malcolm Young. But all four surviving members have reunited WITH tracks recorded by Malcolm while he was still alive.

"Malcolm's nephew Stevie Young is replacing him (he's done this a couple of times before). It's as close as you can get to the original band. @acdc"

Behemoth frontman Nergal recently also said that a new album is coming. He told Loudwire, "I know there's a new AC/DC album in the making with Malcolm Young. It's coming. It's going to be an outtake from Rock or Bust.

"What do I expect? I expect nothing more and nothing less, just give me f***ing rhythm and Angus and Malcom's guitar. Don't give me anything extra. [Brian Johnson] is back in the band."

These comments follow one from The Black Crowes manager Mark DiDia, when he leaked news of the Motley Crue reunion and major tour with Def Leppard and Poison.

As previously reported, DiDia said during a satellite radio appearance last month, "There's a Motley Crue / Poison / Def Leppard tour coming, there's a Rage Against The Machine... AC/DC's coming. There's a lot of rock coming out next year."





