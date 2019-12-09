Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion's New Album Shows Their Evolution

Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris says that the forthcoming album from his side group British Lion better shows who they are live as well as the evolution of the band.

British Lion will be releasing their new album "The Burning" on January 17th and will be launching live dates both in the UK and North America in support of the effort.

Harris recently spoke to Rockin Metal Revival about the record and had this to say, "It's more representative of who we are live. We went in straight after touring to record those (new) songs and we'd been playing those two particular songs ('Lightning' and 'Spitfire') live, so they sound very similar to how we play them live.

"They are representative of where we are now and, I think, of the last few years of us playing live as a band. Obviously with the first album we hadn't played live at that point so it was difficult to create what we'd be doing. We've evolved as a band and this is the result of it." Watch the full interview below:

