Coney Hatch To Support Steve Harris' British Lion On UK Tour

11-13-2022

Coney Hatch Tour poster
Tour poster

(Chipster) Coney Hatch will be hitting the road again with Iron Maiden's leader, Steve Harris, when the lads will open shows for Harris' British Lion, on a full UK tour.

This will be the band's first ever UK tour (aside from a couple of one-off shows at Nottingham Firefest in 2011 and 2014) and featuring three members of the original 1980's line-up: bass player & vocalist Andy Curran, lead vocalist & guitarist Carl Dixon, and drummer Dave Ketchum, along with guitarist Sean Kelly (who joined the band in 2018).

"The history between Steve Harris and Coney Hatch dates back to 1983, and the Iron Maiden 'Piece of Mind Tour,' and we all got along famously," recalls Ketchum. "We did some Canadian dates supporting British Lion back in 2018," adds Curran. "And it was a giant rock n roll love in....so we've decided to extend that caravan, and we're thrilled to join them again in the UK where we've only ever performed once." Fans can expect to hear such Coney Hatch classics as "Devil's Deck," "Monkey Bars," and "Stand Up" on the upcoming tour with British Lion.

Also, arriving soon will be a live album, 'Postcard from Germany.' "We're very excited and grateful that after all these years, we're still getting along and releasing new songs. We're a brotherhood and this new live record totally captures the spirit of Coney Hatch live. In your face double guitar attack! Also two spankin' new songs to boot! That's a pretty cool thing for our fans."

Prior to joining British Lion in the UK, Coney Hatch will play their only Canadian show at the legendary El Mocambo in Toronto on December 29, 2022 .

This performance will celebrate the 40th Anniversary of their debut record, and the band will perform their first record in its entirety from top to bottom.

British Lion/Coney Hatch/Airforce Tour Dates:
Jan 06 Queens Hall, Nuneaton
Jan 07 Leadmill, Sheffield
Jan 08 The Garage, Glasgow
Jan 10 Brickyard, Carlisle
Jan 11 Parish, Huddersfield
Jan 13 Sin City, Swansea
Jan 14 Chinnerys, Southend
Jan 15 Concorde 2, Brighton
Jan 17 The Booking Hall, Dover
Jan 18 Islington Assembly Hall, London
Jan 19 Epic Studios, Norwich

Related Stories


Coney Hatch To Support Steve Harris' British Lion On UK Tour

Coney Hatch's Andy Curran Offering Signed Artwork For Unisonfund

Coney Hatch Release Their First Live Album

Coney Hatch Music and Merch

News > Coney Hatch

advertisement

Day In Rock

Hawkwind Cofounder Nik Turner Has Died- Duff McKagan Recalls Flying High Over Soundgarden- Peter Gabriel Tour- Whiskey Myers- more

Metallica Stream 1983 Rarity Performance From Megaforce Tribute Concert- Guns N’ Roses Stream Super Deluxe Edition Of Use Your Illusion Box Set- more

Dave Mustaine, Scott Stapp Lead Gibson's Rock To Remember Concert- New Found Glory Unplug For New Album- Cheap Trick- more

Sammy Hagar Believes Lost Van Halen Treasure Will Be Released- Greta Van Fleet Forced To Postpone More Concerts- Nazareth's Dan McCafferty Dead At 76- more

advertisement

Reviews

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Live: Dropkick Murphys Rock Phoenix

Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel

Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix

Latest News

Peter Gabriel Announce First Leg Of 2023 Tour

Whiskey Myers Announce 2023 Tour

Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Pain No More' Video

Marillion, Steve Hackett, Flying Colors and Big Big Train Will Cruise To The Edge

Iggy Pop Teams With Andrew Watt For 'Every Loser' Album

State Champs Unplug For 'Outta My Head'

Coney Hatch To Support Steve Harris' British Lion On UK Tour

Alan Jackson Receives Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.