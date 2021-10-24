.

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-24-2021

Tour poster

Iron Maiden founder Steve Harris' side band British Lion have announced that they will be launching UK headline tour of clubs and pubs next month.

The "Winter Tour" is set to kick off at The Crown in Hornchurch on November 18th and will wrap up on December 8th in Colchester at the Arts Centre.

Airforce have been recruited to support on most of the dates on the tour except in London at the Underworld (no support) and in Dover at Booking Hall, where Wicked Stone will be opening.

The band's camp had this to say, "British Lion would like to thank their agent for the exceptional work in putting together this tour at such short notice and are delighted that they will be able to play some shows this year.

"As the band hasn't performed a headline tour in the UK since 2019, these dates will be the first opportunity for fans to see them playing tracks from their second album The Burning released by Warner Music (and by Explorer1 Music in the US) in January 2020."

British Lion Winter Tour Dates


11/18 Hornchurch, The Crown
11/19 Dover, Booking Hall
11/21 Gravesend, Leo's Red Lion
11/22 Bristol, The Fleece
11/23 Southampton, Engine Rooms
11/25 Leeds, Warehouse
11/26 Buckley, Tivoli
11/28 Nuneaton, Queens Hall
11/29 Manchester, Rebellion
11/30 Newcastle, Riverside
12/02 Grimsby, Yardbirds
12/03 Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill
12/04 London, Underworld
12/06 Reading, Sub 89
12/07 Milton Keynes, The Craufurd Arms
12/08 Colchester, Arts Centre

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Announce Club and Pub Tour