Robert Plant Looks Back At 'Big Log'

(hennemusic) Robert Plant revisits his 1983 classic, "Big Log", on the latest edition of his podcast series Digging Deep. The lead track from his second album, "The Principle Of Moments", delivered Plant his first solo US Top 20 hit as the project peaked at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200.

"So we had that great, tremulous thing going on, and I needed to soften it up a bit," Plant recalls. "So we turned on a TR-808 drum machine - what would we do without the hand claps on the TR-808? For me, I thought, 'This is so sh*te, this sound!'

"But somehow, if you play the right way with it...and Robbie Blunt, with his amazing eloquence on the guitar, started playing this melody line. And 'Big Log' was born."

The Led Zeppelin frontman will conclude the second season of Digging Deep with the release of a very special limited-edition seven-inch singles box set of the same name on December 13. Listen to the episode and the song here.

