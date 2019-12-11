.

Don Henley In The Studio For Building the Perfect Beast Anniversary

K. Wiggins | 12-11-2019

Don Henley

The 35th anniversary of Eagles legend Don Henley's hit solo album "Building the Perfect Beast" is celebrated on this week's episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard had this to say, "Don Henley released a pivotal song and unforgettable video in his solo career, 'The Boys of Summer', in early Autumn 1984 which created great anticipation for the mothership that followed.

"Building the Perfect Beast was indeed a monster but certainly only in a good way, containing Kortchmar's 'All She Wants to Do is Dance',' Sunset Grill', 'Driving With Your Eyes Closed', the poignant 'A Month of Sundays', 'Not Enough Love in the World', and the 'The Boys of Summer', easily topping any list of the Eighties' best songs.

"Don Henley's November 1984 solo album Building the Perfect Beast was so stacked with hits, was so wildly popular ( #13 Billboard album chart with over 3,000,000 sold in the first year), and widely celebrated ( a Grammy, four MTV Video Awards, and Rolling Stone magazine's #73 on the '100 Greatest Albums of the 1980s') that it is easy to mistake Building the Perfect Beast as his likely first post-Eagles sortie." Stream the episode here.


