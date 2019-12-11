.

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Stream The Burning

Bruce Henne | 12-11-2019

British Lion

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden offshoot British Lion are streaming audio of the title track to their forthcoming album, "The Burning." Led by bassist Steve Harris, the record features the lineup of vocalist Richard Taylor, guitarists David Hawkins and Grahame Leslie, and drummer Simon Dawson and marks the follow-up to the group's self-titled 2012 debut.

"I always wanted it to be like a band from the start, not just about me," Harris tells Billboard. "It just evolved into a band over seven years of touring and playing live -- not a full seven years, but something each year. It just evolved into a good, tight live unit and we're loving it. I think that shows in the vibrancy of this (new) record."

Due January 17 and produced by Harris, "The Burning" was recorded, engineered and mixed at Barnyard Studios by Tony Newton when the bassist was available between Iron Maiden tours.

"We'd just grab moments whenever I was back in the U.K., just go and do it whatever chance we'd get," explains Harris. "We did a lot straight after a couple tours we did, so it was very fresh, a very live feel to it. We wanted to make an album to represent where we are now, which I think this does." Listen to the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


