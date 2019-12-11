Queen + Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Residency

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that due to high demand they have added five additional shows to their Rhapsody residency at London's O2 Arena next year.

They newly added shows are set to take place on June 8th, 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st and now bring the total to a special ten night stand at the venue.

The residency will be part of the band's European and UK tour that will launch in May. Guitarist Brian May had this to say, "This is a fearsome new production taking the Queen legacy to a new place. I'm well proud."

Adam Lambert added, "I can't wait to get back to the UK and Europe, we had a blast on our last tour, and I am so excited to bring this new show over there!"





