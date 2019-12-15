.

Weapons of Anew Release Special EP

William Lee | 12-15-2019

Weapons Of Anew

Weapons of Anew have given their fans an early Christmas present in the form of their brand new "2019 Tour Special EP", which they released this past Friday, December 13th.

The 5-track EP was captured during a performance at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, PA back on July 30th of this year. Freddy Ordine had this to say, "The response we have gotten from fans to our live show has been overwhelmingly positive.

"So as a special 'thank you' to those who have attended our shows and supported us from the very beginning, we have assembled this special EP, which serves as the perfect preview of what to expect from WOA in concert, and also, including the first time the band has ever released an acoustic-based track, with an 'unplugged' rendition of 'Moment'."

Fans can experience the band live and in person when they hit the road early next year supporting Metal Allegiance. Frontman Ray West said of the trek, . "We are really looking forward to sharing the stage again with Metal Allegiance.

"We have played with them before and had a blast...and we picked up many new fans in the process!"


