Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer
06-17-2019
Weapons of Anew have announced that they will be hitting the road later this week as part of the Scott Stapp (Creed) and Messer summer tour of the U.S.
The band will be touring in support of their 2017 album "The Collision of Love and Hate" and the band is planning to release the follow up early next year.
Guitarist Freddy Ordine had this to say, "'The Collision of Love and Hate' was released by OK Good Records in September 2017. I view it as a picture of the time in our lives while we were writing and recording it.
"It's a pretty good look into who we are as people and what we were each going through at that time. We are all proud of it for sure but there is still more to come."
The tour is set to kick off this Thursday, June 20th in Oshkosh WI and will run until August 8th, when it will wrap up in Nashville TN at the Cannery Ballroom. See the dates below:
6/20/2019 Oshkosh WI Waterfest Concert Series
