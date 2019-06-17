News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer

06-17-2019
Weapons Of Anew

Weapons of Anew have announced that they will be hitting the road later this week as part of the Scott Stapp (Creed) and Messer summer tour of the U.S.

The band will be touring in support of their 2017 album "The Collision of Love and Hate" and the band is planning to release the follow up early next year.

Guitarist Freddy Ordine had this to say, "'The Collision of Love and Hate' was released by OK Good Records in September 2017. I view it as a picture of the time in our lives while we were writing and recording it.

"It's a pretty good look into who we are as people and what we were each going through at that time. We are all proud of it for sure but there is still more to come."

The tour is set to kick off this Thursday, June 20th in Oshkosh WI and will run until August 8th, when it will wrap up in Nashville TN at the Cannery Ballroom. See the dates below:

6/20/2019 Oshkosh WI Waterfest Concert Series
6/22/2019 St. Charles IL The Arcada Theatre
6/25/2019 Kansasville WI 1175 Sports Park & Eatery
6/27/2019 Detroit MI St. Andrew's Hall
6/28/2019 Toledo OH Civic Music Hall
6/29/2019 Boardman OH Ribs N Rock Festival
7/2/2019 Kansas City MO Knuckleheads
7/6/2019 Jefferson IA Wild Rose Casino
7/10/2019 San Antonio TX The Aztec Theatre
7/12/2019 Houston TX House of Blues
7/13/2019 Dallas TX House of Blues
7/14/2019 Oklahoma City OK Tower Theatre
7/24/2019 Salisbury MA Blue Ocean Music Hall
7/25/2019 New York NY Sony Hall
7/27/2019 Sayreville NJ Starland Ballroom
7/28/2019 Newport News VA Boathouse Live
7/30/2019 Greensburg PA The Palace Theatre
8/2/2019 Boston MA Wilbur Theatre
8/3/2019 Portland ME AURA
8/5/2019 Lexington KY Manchester Music Hall
8/8/2019 Nashville TN Cannery Ballroom


