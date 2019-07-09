.

Singled Out: Weapons Of Anew's Killshot

07-09-2019
Weapons Of Anew

Weapons Of Anew recently hit the road with Scott Stapp to promote their album The Collision of Love and Hate and to celebrate we asked guitarist Freddy Ordine to tell us about the latest single "Killshot". Here is the story:

Killshot was the first song I had written for Weapons Of Anew. I had not been in a band in a few years at the time, and there was this undeniable urge inside me to do this all over again.

It was a really rough but yet ultimately a very rewarding time in my life. I was in the middle of a crumbled marriage and eventually a divorce and I needed to find myself again.

I had stopped playing to try to appease someone that truly was never happy, I had a lot of creativity that I had buried deep down for years.
So musically, the song jumped out of me once I gave it a chance to live and it awoke me!!

This song is a story of love, the confusion it causes and the hate that that same love can create. It is when you give someone your all, and all you want back is just a small piece and they continue to just take it for granted.

That love that was so strong explodes into a hatred, and that is where the album title "The Collision Of Love And Hate" came from.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself, learn more about the album and see the tour dates right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Weapons Of Anew's Killshot

Weapons of Anew Touring With Scott Stapp and Messer

More Weapons Of Anew News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde- Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed- The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show- Ghost Announce Fall Tour Leg- more


Reviews
Festival d'ete de Quebec: Opening night flies high with A Flock of Seagulls

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Hot In The City: International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

advertisement


Latest News
Guns N' Roses Almost Went Wylde

Eyehategod Star Attacked With A Knife And Robbed

The Who Debut New Song At Stadium Show

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

Metallica Share 'Seek And Destroy' Live Video

Frank Zappa Jams With Pink Floyd In 1969 Belgium Concert Video

Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Adds Solo Dates

America's CBS Sunday Morning TV Feature Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.