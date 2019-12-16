.

Apocalyptica Release 'En Route To Mayhem' Video

K. Wiggins | 12-16-2019

Apocalyptica

Apocalyptica have released a new music video for their song "En Route To Mayhem". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Cell-0", which is set to hit stores on January 10th.

Eicca Toppinen had this to say about the song and video, "'En Route To Mayhem' is a journey of hedonic needs growing into greed and aggression driving into inner mayhem and ending without satisfaction.

"This video underlines the fact that however we think we are in control by destroying things and life around us, life itself will take over in the end, always.

"We are not in control of the bigger picture, and we should be aware of it and raise our respect to life around us." Watch the video here.


