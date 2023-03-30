Puscifer's Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)

Video still

() Puscifer's Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired, a track-by-track re-imagining of the band's critically-acclaimed album, Existential Reckoning, arrives tomorrow via Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG).



A third preview of the album arrives today, with a visualizer for "Apocalyptical (Re-Imagined by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross)". Previously released songs include "A Singularity (Re-Imagined by Carina Round)," which was released in tandem with several videos from those within the Pusciverse, including a stirring Maynard James Keenan-created homage to his recently departed dog, MiHo (watch here), and "Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)," featuring a Daniel Martin Diaz-created clip for the electrified track.



Mat Mitchell, Puscifer producer, songwriter and guitar player, said upon news of the forthcoming remix album's impending arrival: "Existential Reckoning: Rewired is a dataset of revoiced and reassembled orchestrations by friends and members of the larger Pusciforce family."



"Sometimes it's just fun to break stuff," added Keenan. "Then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new."



Puscifer have released a track-by-track remix album for each of their four studio albums with Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired offering the most eclectic line-up to date. Imagineers include Puscifer band members Mat Mitchell and Carina Round, current touring musicians Greg Edwards (Failure, Autolux) and Gunnar Olsen, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the aforementioned Phantogram, drummer Sarah Jones and Bring Me The Horizon's Jordan Fish, Queens of The Stone Age guitar player Troy Van Leeuwen with Gone is Gone's Tony Hajjar, oft-Puscifer contributor Juliette Commagere, keyboard player Alessandro Cortini (Nine Inch Nails), BBC 1's Daniel P. Carter, and Tool's Justin Chancellor with The Crystal Method's Scott Kirkland.

Related Stories

Puscifer Release Daniel Martin Diaz-Created 'Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)' Video

Puscifer Debut Phantogram's Re-Imagination of 'Postulous'

Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video

Puscifer Share First Video From 'Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired'

More Puscifer News